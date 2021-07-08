Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.62. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 32,540 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$637.68 million and a P/E ratio of -451.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,319,781 shares in the company, valued at C$78,661,344.42.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

