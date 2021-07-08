Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.34. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 6,544,950 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.38.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.23.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.