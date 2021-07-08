BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMTX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $11.82 on Monday. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

