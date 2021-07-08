Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.14. Urban One shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 311,149 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One by 45.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One by 33.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urban One by 574.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

