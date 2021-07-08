Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. Citizens shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 128,373 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $272.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Citizens by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens by 81.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

