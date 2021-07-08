Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

