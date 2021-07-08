Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.2878 dividend. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

