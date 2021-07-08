monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. monday.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $215.55 on Monday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

