Contrasting Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arch Therapeutics and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,348.89%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99% RenovaCare N/A -113.41% -101.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats RenovaCare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

