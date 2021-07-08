Financial Comparison: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) vs. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Extra Space Storage and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 2 10 0 2.69 PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus target price of $155.69, indicating a potential downside of 9.22%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Risk and Volatility

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 43.95% 20.70% 6.76% PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 16.91 $481.78 million $5.28 32.48 PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.51 $166.83 million $2.94 18.54

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Extra Space Storage pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats PotlatchDeltic on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

