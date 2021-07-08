Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.17.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$37.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

