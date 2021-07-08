Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.17.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$37.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.29.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.