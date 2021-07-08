BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$5.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.54.

CHR stock opened at C$4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$764.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of Chorus Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

