Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE MR.UN opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. The company has a market cap of C$91.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.31.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

