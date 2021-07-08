Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PURP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purplebricks Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Shares of LON:PURP opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.46 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The company has a market capitalization of £246.67 million and a PE ratio of 268.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

