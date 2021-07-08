Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

