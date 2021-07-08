Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

GMAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of GMAB opened at $42.73 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

