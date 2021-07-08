Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

