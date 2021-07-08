Silver Crest Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 13th (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Silver Crest Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 13th. Silver Crest Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Silver Crest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,353,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,019,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,860,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,749,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

