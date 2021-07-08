AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$26.58 and last traded at C$26.43, with a volume of 176652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.70.

In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.70.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

