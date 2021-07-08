ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Critical Survey

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and American Public Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.50 -$14.13 million N/A N/A American Public Education $321.79 million 1.66 $18.82 million $1.25 22.87

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53% American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATA Creativity Global and American Public Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86

American Public Education has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.74%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

