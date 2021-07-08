Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $341.00 to $394.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $369.99 and last traded at $368.13, with a volume of 1956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

