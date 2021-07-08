Investors Buy High Volume of Maxim Integrated Products Call Options (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average volume of 339 call options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
