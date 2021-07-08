Investors Buy High Volume of Maxim Integrated Products Call Options (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average volume of 339 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.43. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

