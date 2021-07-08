iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 641 call options.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

