iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 641 call options.
NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.73.
