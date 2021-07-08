Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 146.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 321,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 191,313 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.62. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

