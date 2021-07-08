Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

