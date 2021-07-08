Shaw Communications’ (SJR.B) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

SJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a tender rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

SJR.B stock opened at C$35.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.90. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: G-20

Analyst Recommendations for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.