Shaw Communications’ (SJR.B) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

SJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a tender rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

SJR.B stock opened at C$35.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.90. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

