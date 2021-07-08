UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.27 ($8.55).

LHA stock opened at €9.80 ($11.53) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

