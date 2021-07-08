Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

