Analysts Issue Forecasts for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd. in a report issued on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKILY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.86. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

