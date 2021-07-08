Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells £280,000 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,543.77).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £306.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

