FY2022 EPS Estimates for Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Land Securities Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

