Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

ADI stock opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

