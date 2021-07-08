Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NTT DATA Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66. NTT DATA has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

