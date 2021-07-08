Insider Selling: Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Sells £525.30 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total value of £525.30 ($686.31).

Hui (“Harry”) Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

On Monday, May 17th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £414.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

