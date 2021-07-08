Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brenntag in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

