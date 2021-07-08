Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.