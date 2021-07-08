Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Mark Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £588.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 523.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

