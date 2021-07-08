Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playtech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 503.20 ($6.57).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 282.50 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

