HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.82 ($103.31).

HFG stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €75.74.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

