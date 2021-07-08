The Progressive (PGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect The Progressive to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts expect The Progressive to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

