Head-To-Head Analysis: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.70 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -89.53 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.17 $7.02 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stitch Fix and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.63%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

