The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 163.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

