nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report sales of $538.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the highest is $543.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,075,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.