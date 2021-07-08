Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM opened at $356.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.