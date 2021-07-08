Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM opened at $356.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

