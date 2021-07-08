Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

