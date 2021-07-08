Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $72,512.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

