Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.71. 179,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 62,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:ROSS)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

