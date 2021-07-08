KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Trading Up 3.3%

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.