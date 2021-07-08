Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG) Shares Down 0.3%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBRG)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.