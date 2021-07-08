Enzyme Finance Market Cap Tops $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00911160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

